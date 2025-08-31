Contreras and Pagés go deep to back McGreevy as Cardinals top reeling Reds 4-2

Michael McGreevy (6-2) pitched six strong innings for the Cardinals (68-69), who won their third in a row. He allowed one run and five hits with two walks and no strikeouts.

Kyle Leahy got four outs for his second major league save and first this season. He gave up back-to-back singles to begin the ninth, then retired three consecutive batters to end it.

The Reds took a 1-0 lead in the first when Elly De La Cruz singled and scored on Gavin Lux’s double.

Andrew Abbott (8-5) issued two walks and hit a batter with a pitch, loading the bases with two outs in the fourth. Nathan Church’s two-run single put the Cardinals ahead 2-1.

Abbott, who allowed a season-high six earned runs in his previous start, gave up two runs in five innings this time. He walked four and struck out seven.

Contreras connected off Connor Phillips to make it 3-1 in the seventh with his 20th home run.

Pagés’ 11th of the season off Zach Maxwell made it 4-2 in the eighth.

Matt McLain hit a solo homer for the Reds in the seventh, his first since July 18 against the Mets at Citi Field.

Key moment

The Reds escaped a bases-loaded jam in the first inning on a strange play. With one out, Jordan Walker’s pop fly landed near Abbott. The infield-fly rule was invoked and, after some hesitation by the St. Louis runners, Iván Herrera broke for home. He was thrown out by McLain, the second baseman, to end the inning.

Key stat

The Reds have scored 97 runs in August, second-fewest in the majors behind Cleveland.

Up next

Cardinals RHP Andre Pallante (6-12, 5.44 ERA) opposes RHP Brady Singer (11-9, 4.06) in the series finale Sunday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb