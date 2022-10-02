Contreras gets ovations, Stroman goes 6, Cubs beat Reds 8-1

Velázquez capped a five-run first with a two-run double against Fernando Cruz and drove in two more with a triple off the right-field wall in the seventh. Seiya Suzuki had two hits and two RBIs.

Anderson (2-4) lasted just seven batters and got one out. The right-hander was tagged for five runs, walked three and gave up two hits. His ERA jumped from 4.70 to 6.56 in seven starts and eight appearances.

Jonathan India singled in a run in the seventh.

The Cubs' season attendance was 2,616,780. They drew 3,094,865 in 2019, the final year before COVID-19 restrictions.

Cubs: Manager David Ross said LHP Justin Steele's (low back strain) bullpen session on Saturday went “phenomenal” and he won't pitch again this season. Steele, sidelined since Aug. 26, is 4-7 with a 3.18 ERA in 24 starts.

RHP Hayden Wesneski (3-1, 2.33 ERA) opposes Hunter Greene (4-13, 4.66) as the Cubs and Reds open a season-ending, three-game Aug. 31-Sept. 6, 2021series in Cincinnati. Wesneski will make his fourth start and sixth appearance since having his contract selected from Triple-A Iowa. Greene has a 1.06 ERA in his past three starts.

