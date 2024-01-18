Conway scores 17 as Oakland knocks off Youngstown State 70-67

Led by Chris Conway's 17 points, the Oakland Golden Grizzlies defeated the Youngstown State Penguins 70-67 on Wednesday night
By The Associated Press
37 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Chris Conway's 17 points helped Oakland defeat Youngstown State 70-67 on Wednesday night.

Conway shot 6 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for the Golden Grizzlies (12-8, 7-2 Horizon League). Trey Townsend scored 16 points, shooting 6 of 14 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line. Blake Lampman shot 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points. The Golden Grizzlies extended their winning streak to six games.

Ziggy Reid finished with 17 points for the Penguins (13-6, 5-3). Damiree Burns added 12 points and 15 rebounds for Youngstown State. Bryson Langdon also put up 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

