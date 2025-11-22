Conwell scores 25 as No. 6 Louisville beats Cincinnati 74-64

Shon Abaev and Day Day Thomas each scored 12 points to lead Cincinnati (4-1). Moustapha Thiam added 10 points.

Conwell, a Xavier transfer, made a season-high five 3-pointers against his former crosstown rivals.

The Cardinals (5-0) came in averaging 103 points but struggled shooting against a Bearcats defense that allowed 61 points per game through four contests.

Louisville missed its first 10 shot attempts until Brown's layup with 12:27 remaining in the first half.

The Cardinals made a season-high 16 3s in their win over Ohio on Saturday but missed their first eight attempts on Friday.

Cincinnati led by 11 points in the first half before Adrian Wooley's layup capped an 11-0 run to tie the score. The Bearcats limited the Cardinals to 26% shooting in the half and led 32-28 at halftime.

Louisville began the second half on a 12-5 run to grab a 40-37 lead on Conwell's layup. The Bearcats committed their 10th turnover and Kahni Rooths' layup gave Louisville a 52-45 lead.

The Cardinals scored 17 points off 13 Bearcats turnovers. Louisville also committed 13 turnovers.

Conwell's fifth 3-pointer gave Louisville its largest lead to that point, 59-48 with 5:55 left.

The Cardinals came into the game 31-0 under coach Pat Kelsey when leading with five minutes left and they didn't relinquish this lead.

After the Bearcats got within six, Brown followed his 3-pointer with a fast-break dunk to put Louisville back up by 11.

Up next

Louisville hosts Eastern Michigan on Monday.

Cincinnati hosts NJIT on Monday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball