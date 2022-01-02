Cook scores 20 and Tulane holds off Cincinnati in 68-60

The Green Wave (5-6, 2-0) built a 25-8 lead and extended the margin to 48-25 at halftime. A four-minute Tulane scoring drought down the stretch helped Cincinnati go from down 63-48 to within 63-56 with a minute left, but Cook made 3 of 4 foul shots and Quentin Scott added a layup to seal it.

Kevin Cross scored 11 for Tulane and made all seven of his foul shots.