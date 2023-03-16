Cooper urges company to keep North Carolina paper mill open

Cooper also put the company on notice that the state would seek to recover $12 million in state-funded incentives received to keep the mill operating if it closed.

A Job Maintenance and Capital Development grant agreement announced in late 2014 between the state and two subsidiaries required the company to retain at least 800 full-time workers through the end of 2024, according to Cooper.

“If you follow through your announced plans, we will demand full repayment of those funds,” Cooper wrote.

Local officials have pledged resources to the anticipated laid-off workers. Cooper's state government budget proposal released on Wednesday recommended $5 million be set aside to support employee and community needs in Canton. The budget document said any incentives clawed back from the two subsidiaries would be used to help Canton.