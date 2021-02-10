X

Cop shoots, kills armed man during domestic violence call

news | 1 hour ago
Authorities say a police officer responding to a domestic violence call shot and killed an armed man during a struggle at a home in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — A police officer responding to a domestic violence call shot and killed an armed man Wednesday during a struggle at a home in East Cleveland, authorities said.

A woman called police around 10 a.m. and said her ex-boyfriend possibly had a gun and was causing a disturbance. When officers arrived at the home, they saw the man trying to get into the woman’s car, where she was sitting, authorities said.

An officer noticed the butt of a gun in a security vest the man was wearing, and during a subsequent struggle the man reached for the gun, authorities said. The officer then fired at least one shot.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital, but was pronounced dead there a short time later. The officer was not injured.

The names of the man and the officer were not released.

