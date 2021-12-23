Cops fatally shoot man armed with knife, threatening wife

Akron police responded to the home around 3:45 a.m. and found the pair in a bedroom, authorities said.

The officers ordered the 58-year-old man to drop the knife and release the woman but he refused, so one officer used a Taser in a bid to subdue him, authorities said. When that failed and the man was able to hold onto the knife and the woman, another officer fired his weapon, striking the man at least once.