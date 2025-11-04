Corhen's double-double leads Pittsburgh in 74-59 win over Youngstown State

Youngstown State scored the first points of the game and led by as many as eight. Pitt ended the first half on a 7-0 run to lead 34-28.

Cris Caroll led the Penguins, who were within four midway through the second half, with 18 point and Jason Nelson added 15.

After closing within 54-50 on a Carroll basket, Youngstown State was 4 of 15 over the final 10 minutes, including a string of eight-straight missed inside the last five minutes.

Pitt was dominant from the free throw line, going 22 of 27 compared to Youngstown's 5 of 9.

