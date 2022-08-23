Cornet wins 500th career match, advances in Cleveland

“I’m happy to get this one under my belt, for sure,” Cornet said. “I played better today. My shots were deeper and I was more aggressive. I hope the journey here is not over and I can keep playing a lot more matches.”

Third seed Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia rallied for a 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory over fan favorite Lauren Davis, who grew up in nearby Gates Mills, Ohio. Second seed Martina Trevisan of Italy beat Mayar Sherif of Egypt 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Sofia Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion who received a wild card into the tournament, eliminated qualifier Dalayna Hewitt 6-4, 6-3. Plagued by injuries since her triumph in Melbourne, Kenin snapped an eight-match losing streak that began in January at Adelaide, Australia.

The top-ranked player in the 32-woman field, No. 18 Caroline Garcia, withdrew with a thigh injury one day after winning the Western & Southern Open title in the Cincinnati suburb of Mason.

