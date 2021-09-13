Man's trial in 8 slayings set for April after brother's plea

Trial dates haven't been set for the brothers' parents, George “Billy” Wagner III and Angela Wagner, who also pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say the slayings were prompted by a dispute over custody of a child Jake Wagner had with victim Hanna Rhoden. Authorities said their daughter was staying with the Wagners on the night the homicides occurred and wasn’t among the three young children found unhurt at the scenes of the shootings.

___

This story was first published June 21, 2021. It was updated Sept. 13, 2021, to correct which children were found unharmed at the scenes of the slayings. Authorities said that Jake Wagner’s child was staying with the man’s family the night of the killings but that she was not among the three found at the scenes.