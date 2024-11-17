Cotie McMahon, Jaloni Cambridge help No. 12 Ohio State women escape with 67-63 victory over Belmont

McMahon answered with a layup and Chance Gray had a 3-pointer and a layup in a 10-0 run as the Buckeyes moved in front by a point at the 3-minute mark.

Kennedy Cambridge buried a 3-pointer — her only points in the game — after Tuti Jones missed one for Belmont to push the Buckeyes’ lead to four. Holmes and Emily La Chapell both hit two free throws to tie the game at 63 with 33 seconds left, setting the stage for Jaloni Cambridge.

McMahon made 8 of 19 shots with two 3-pointers for Ohio State in its first road test of the season. Gray scored 13 points and Taylor Thierry pitched in with 11 points and seven rebounds. Jaloni Cambridge finished with 10 points, six assists and six of the Buckeyes' 13 turnovers.

Holmes led Belmont with 19 points and eight rebounds before fouling out. La Chapell scored 13 with six boards.

McMahon scored half of Ohio State's 20 first-quarter points as the Buckeyes took a four-point lead.

Belmont went scoreless over the final 2:37 of the second quarter and saw a one-point lead turn into a 36-32 deficit at halftime.

Holmes had two baskets and La Chapell scored in the paint at the buzzer as Belmont closed on an 8-0 run to take a 50-47 lead into the final period.

