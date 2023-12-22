Counter scores 18 as IUPUI knocks off Defiance 90-67

Led by Jlynn Counter's 18 points, the IUPUI Jaguars defeated the Defiance Yellow Jackets 90-67 on Thursday night
By The Associated Press
8 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jlynn Counter scored 18 points as IUPUI beat Defiance 90-67 on Thursday night.

Counter also had three steals for the Jaguars (4-9). Kidtrell Blocker scored 15 points, finishing 6 of 7 from the floor. DJ Jackson was 4 of 8 shooting, and went 7 for 8 from the line to finish with 15 points. The victory snapped a five-game slide for the Jaguars.

Landen Swanner led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 14 points. Devin Goodwyn added eight points for Defiance. Jordyn Jury also had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

