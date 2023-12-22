Counter scores 18 as IUPUI knocks off Defiance 90-67

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jlynn Counter scored 18 points as IUPUI beat Defiance 90-67 on Thursday night.
Counter also had three steals for the Jaguars (4-9). Kidtrell Blocker scored 15 points, finishing 6 of 7 from the floor. DJ Jackson was 4 of 8 shooting, and went 7 for 8 from the line to finish with 15 points. The victory snapped a five-game slide for the Jaguars.
Landen Swanner led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 14 points. Devin Goodwyn added eight points for Defiance. Jordyn Jury also had seven points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
