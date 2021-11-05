County scrutinized after 3 people vote twice due to glitch

The county board is working with prosecutors to determine whether criminal charges are warranted, the secretary of state's office said. It didn't release further details about the voters.

Unofficial results showed that more than 201,000 people voted in this week's elections in central Ohio's Franklin County, home to the state capital Columbus.

Officials said they're working to determine how many of the county's electronic poll books weren't properly updated and why. The secretary of state's office said it will work with other counties that use electronic poll books to ensure they followed proper procedures, but said there's no sign the same problem occurred elsewhere.

The Franklin County board is still investigating what happened and how, and is glad to have help from the secretary of state, board spokesperson Aaron Sellers said Friday.

“We're going to figure it out so that it doesn't happen again,” Sellers said.