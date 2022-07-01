Court denies request for emergency halt to Ohio abortion ban

At issue was a request by Ohio abortion providers for the interim delay while the court reviews the question of whether the ban should be overturned. The providers argue the law violates the Ohio Constitution’s broad protections of individual liberty.

Their lawsuit followed imposition of the Ohio ban June 24, the same day the U.S. Supreme Court found the U.S. Constitution does not protect a woman's right to an abortion. A federal judge lifted his stay on Ohio's abortion restriction later that night.