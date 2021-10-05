Court: Giant e-school cannot appeal Ohio board's $60M order

Lawyers for the school contended during oral arguments in March that Ohio law allowed the school to appeal to county court the State Board of Education determination that about $60 million of the state funding it received for the 2015-16 school year was unsubstantiated upon close review of student participation data. Another $19 million was ordered repaid for the following school year.

The state’s attorney disagreed, arguing that the online school's only route for appeal was filing a lawsuit directly with the Ohio Supreme Court. The school had actually already done that, but the high court dismissed that case in 2017 without explaining why.

In siding with the state, the court said that “final” is a word that is easily understood.

“A parent ends the discussion with his child upon saying, ‘I’ve made my decision and my decision is final.’ A contestant on Who Wants to be a Millionaire locks in her answer choice only upon affirming that it’s her ‘final answer,’" DeWine wrote. "Likely, you’re out of luck if you intend to return an item to a store that posted a sign saying: ‘All sales are final.’”

In a dissent joined by Justices Michael P. Donnelly and Melody Stewart, Justice Sharon Kennedy called the majority's “grammatical" argument unpersuasive.

“At issue in this case is whether the word ‘final’ is synonymous with ‘not appealable,’” she wrote, arguing that the word's legal definition can often mean a proceeding is final in one forum but appealable in another.