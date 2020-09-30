Court nixes Ohio ballot applications arriving by fax, email

With less than five weeks until Election Day, its decision was a win for the Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee and other GOP committees that had joined LaRose's side in the lawsuit.

A group of computer science and engineering experts from top U.S. universities sided with Democrats, saying it was possible to accept applications by email while protecting against outside interference.

Ohio voters must submit an absentee ballot application by noon Oct. 31. The date falls too close to the election to guarantee that a voter will be able to receive and return a ballot by the deadline, so LaRose has joined the U.S. Postal Service is urging Ohioans to submit their applications no later than Oct. 27, leaving a full week for election boards to receive the request, mail a ballot and get it back.

Despite strong lobbying by LaRose, Ohio still lacks an online ballot request system, opting instead to mail paper absentee ballot applications to every registered voter. Based on Tuesday's decision, county election boards will continue to accept completed applications only by mail or in person.

Democrats had argued that, if LaRose supported an online ballot request system, he should also support ballot applications being received by fax or email. But LaRose said they are two very different things, because email and fax systems don't boast the same cybersecurity protections as an online application portal would allow.