Court: Ohio can't appeal block on 'heartbeat' abortion law

A previous challenge to the Ohio law's constitutionality under the U.S. Constitution was dropped after the nation's high court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing abortions in June.

Swift action by Republican Attorney General Dave Yost allowed the Ohio law, signed in 2019, to take immediate effect in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling, but only briefly until the challenge under the state's constitution was filed.

Two different groups announced plans this week to pursue ballot issues to change Ohio's constitution permanently to protect abortion rights. Majority Republicans at the Statehouse have said they want to raise the threshold for changing the constitution from a simple majority to a 60% supermajority to try to thwart that effort.