Court: Ohio elections chief has leeway to expand drop boxes

LaRose may face some public pressure to amend the order, particularly given a decision he has already made to allow a second dropbox in Democrat-heavy Cuyahoga County, home to Cleveland.

His legal team argued in 11th-hour appellate court filings Friday that approval of that dropbox was irrelevant to the case, as it was approved as part of negotiations ordered in a separate federal lawsuit and is located essentially on the same site as the first.

Still, it represented a key concession to Democrats and voting rights groups that have argued that a single drop box isn’t adequate, particularly in Ohio’s heavily populated counties.

At least one other county elections board, in rural Athens, also has received permission to offer a second drop box — but at a second entrance to the same building, a representative there said Friday.

Cuyahoga is Ohio's second-most populous county, home to 1.2 million people in five dozen cities, towns, villages and townships. It got the word Monday that LaRose had approved the second drop box, according to court documents.

A trial judge in Columbus declared LaRose's dropbox order “arbitrary and unreasonable” Sept. 15 and temporarily blocked it the next day. That decision had been stayed as the state appealed.

The cities of Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati joined Democrats' suit in opposition to the order. The federal suit was brought separately in Cleveland by the A. Philip Randolph Institute of Ohio, a voting rights group.