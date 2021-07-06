Court refuses appeal of ex-Cleveland cop who shot Tamir Rice

The appeal was filed in April by the Cleveland Police Patrolment's Association on behalf former officer Timothy Loehmann. Cleveland fired Loehmann in 2017 not for killing Tamir, who was Black, but for providing false information on his job application. An arbitrator and a county judge upheld his firing.

A state appellate court earlier this year dismissed Loehmann's appeal, citing the union’s failure to serve notice on outside attorneys hired by the city.