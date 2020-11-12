Court rules that city not covered by new victims' rights law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Public entities such as police departments are not eligible for victims' rights compensation as if they were individuals, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a decision focused on a new Ohio law.
The issue before the high court involved the interpretation of a constitutional amendment known as Marsy's Law approved in 2017.
Among other changes to state law, the amendment expanded the definition of victim to someone “directly or proximately” harmed by a crime.
Attorneys for the Centerville Police Department near Dayton argued the agency was due $1,375 in compensation for overtime worked by officers who responded to an April 2018 false report of an active shooter. The man accused of placing the false 911 call was convicted of making a false report and improper use of a 911 system.
Attorneys for the man argued a municipality is not a person under the Ohio Constitution and therefore not eligible for financial restitution.
Nothing in Marsy’s Law suggests that those who voted for it intended for a municipal corporation to qualify as a victim, said Justice Judi French.