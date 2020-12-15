Court sets death penalty arguments for Ohio man who killed 5

Death row inmate George Brinkman received separate death sentences for the killings in 2017. A three-judge panel in Cuyahoga County sentenced Brinkman to die for the June 10, 2017, killings of 42-year-old Suzanne Taylor and her daughters, 21-year-old Taylor Pifer and 18-year-old Kylie Pifer, at their home outside Cleveland.

A three-judge panel in Stark County also sentenced Brinkman to death for the killings of Rogell John and Roberta John a day later at their home where he was house sitting.