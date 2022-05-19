Court: traffic camera fine revenue can reduce state funding

BreakingNews
By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS, Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of a law allowing the state to reduce funding to local municipalities by the amount those communities collected  through the use of traffic cameras

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Reducing state funding to local municipalities by the amount those communities collected through the use of traffic cameras doesn't violate the state Constitution, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

The court also upheld the constitutionality of a law requiring that municipalities must pay an advance deposit to cover court costs related to enforcing the ticket program.

The court’s unanimous decision found the 2019 law creating those requirements doesn't conflict with the Ohio Constitution’s provision governing communities’ home rule. The ruling responded to a lawsuit brought by Newburgh Heights and East Cleveland challenging the state requirements.

In arguing that the law was unconstitutional, attorneys for those communities said state lawmakers were trying to “make photo enforcement programs prohibitively expensive and cumbersome to operate.”

In its ruling, the court said that, with limited exceptions, the Ohio Constitution doesn't require lawmakers to appropriate money to municipalities. In addition, the Constitution "does not create a specific right for a municipality to receive local-government funds from the state,” wrote Justice Sharon Kennedy.

In past rulings, the court has upheld the overall right of municipalities to use traffic cameras to catch speeders.

