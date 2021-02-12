Court: Universities can be sued over cancer gene mix-up

Yale informed the University of Michigan, but a genetic counselor there, Jessica Everett, didn't tell the family. Delaney subsequently was diagnosed with melanoma in 2016. New tests in Pittsburgh in 2017 confirmed that she had the gene mutation.

Everett “did not remember why she failed to convey the information” to the family, the appeals court said in a summary of the case.

The appeal centered on technical aspects of Michigan law about deadlines to file a lawsuit. The court said the Lonsways had cleared the hurdle.

The University of Michigan's failure to tell the family that their test results were incorrect “arguably prevented plaintiffs from benefiting from the essential purpose of the genetic testing in the first place: to take precautionary measures and modify behavior” to reduce the risk of cancer, the court said in a 3-0 opinion Thursday.

