Cousins, Vikings' offense stalls against Browns' pass rush

It looked like Sunday might be a repeat after Minnesota drove 75 yards in 14 plays and scored on Cousins’ pass to Justin Jefferson.

The Vikings totaled 175 yards the rest of the game.

“All I can say is that we just didn’t execute the way we wanted to,” Jefferson said. “The plays were called and we just didn’t get downfield and make those big plays.”

After two weeks of having a clean pocket and finding open receivers, Cousins dealt with immediate pressure from Myles Garrett and the Browns’ pass rush. He was sacked twice and didn't have the time to survey the field he had in the previous two games.

On one play, Minnesota tried to have tight end Tyler Conklin block Garrett one-on-one. Cousins found Jefferson for a 37-yard completion, but Conklin was called for holding. In the fourth, Cousins missed an open receiver after Garrett pressured by bulling straight through left tackle Rashod Hill.

Cousins finished 20 of 28 for 203 yards passing.

“We moved the ball really well that first drive, went right down the field and scored,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “The second part of it, they started pressuring a little bit more."

Dalvin Cook left the game temporarily with an aggravation of his ankle injury and finished with nine carries for 34 yards. Alexander Mattison was held to 20 yards on 10 tries. With no success running the ball on early downs, Garrett and company came after Cousins on third down.

The Vikings were 5 of 16 on third down.

“I still believe offensively we can look like we did a week ago, and two weeks ago, as well,” Zimmer said. “Like I told the team, I’ve been doing this 27 years, I know good teams and I know bad teams. I know this team has a chance to be pretty darn good."

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is sacked by Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Minneapolis.

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (25) is tackled by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Minneapolis.

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) is tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Minneapolis.