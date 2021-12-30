Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

COVID-19 hospitalizations hit new record as Ohio cases spike

Aneda Fowler, a volunteer healthcare worker from Columbus, tests a person at a COVID-19 pop-up testing site sponsored by a health care group Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Hundreds of people showed up for the free test creating long lines. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
caption arrowCaption
Aneda Fowler, a volunteer healthcare worker from Columbus, tests a person at a COVID-19 pop-up testing site sponsored by a health care group Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Hundreds of people showed up for the free test creating long lines. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

news
26 minutes ago
Ohio hospitalizations for COVID-19 have hit a pandemic record high for the second day running

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 hit a pandemic record high in Ohio on Thursday for the second day running, as data shows new coronavirus cases also remain at historic levels.

State data shows 5,466 people in the hospital with COVID-19, or one of every five patients. Gov. Mike DeWine and hospital administrators around the state say the vast majority of those in the hospital are unvaccinated.

Nearly 20,000 new coronavirus cases were reported Thursday by the Ohio Department of Health, just below the record set Wednesday.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio has risen over the past two weeks from 7,861.57 new cases per day on Dec. 14 to 13,590.71 new cases per day on Dec. 28, according to data collected by the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

The surge has created long lines outside health clinics and at pop-up sites as thousands seek out testing. So far this month, DeWine has deployed 2,400 members of the Ohio National Guard into hospitals to help overwhelmed staff members.

caption arrowCaption
Volunteer healthcare workers test people at a COVID-19 pop-up testing site sponsored by a health care group Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Hundreds of people showed up for the free test creating long lines. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Volunteer healthcare workers test people at a COVID-19 pop-up testing site sponsored by a health care group Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Hundreds of people showed up for the free test creating long lines. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
caption arrowCaption
Volunteer healthcare workers test people at a COVID-19 pop-up testing site sponsored by a health care group Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Hundreds of people showed up for the free test creating long lines. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

caption arrowCaption
David Dirkhising, a volunteer healthcare worker from Columbus, checks in people at a COVID-19 pop-up testing site sponsored by a health care group Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Hundreds of people showed up for the free test creating long lines. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

David Dirkhising, a volunteer healthcare worker from Columbus, checks in people at a COVID-19 pop-up testing site sponsored by a health care group Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Hundreds of people showed up for the free test creating long lines. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
caption arrowCaption
David Dirkhising, a volunteer healthcare worker from Columbus, checks in people at a COVID-19 pop-up testing site sponsored by a health care group Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Hundreds of people showed up for the free test creating long lines. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

caption arrowCaption
Aneda Fowler, a volunteer healthcare worker from Columbus, tests a person at a COVID-19 pop-up testing site sponsored by a health care group Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Hundreds of people showed up for the free test creating long lines. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Aneda Fowler, a volunteer healthcare worker from Columbus, tests a person at a COVID-19 pop-up testing site sponsored by a health care group Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Hundreds of people showed up for the free test creating long lines. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
caption arrowCaption
Aneda Fowler, a volunteer healthcare worker from Columbus, tests a person at a COVID-19 pop-up testing site sponsored by a health care group Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Hundreds of people showed up for the free test creating long lines. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

caption arrowCaption
Ruby Best, a volunteer healthcare worker from Columbus, tests a person at a COVID-19 pop-up testing site sponsored by a health care group Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Hundreds of people showed up for the free test creating long lines. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Ruby Best, a volunteer healthcare worker from Columbus, tests a person at a COVID-19 pop-up testing site sponsored by a health care group Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Hundreds of people showed up for the free test creating long lines. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
caption arrowCaption
Ruby Best, a volunteer healthcare worker from Columbus, tests a person at a COVID-19 pop-up testing site sponsored by a health care group Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Hundreds of people showed up for the free test creating long lines. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

caption arrowCaption
Volunteer healthcare workers test people at a COVID-19 pop-up testing site sponsored by a health care group Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Hundreds of people showed up for the free test creating long lines. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Volunteer healthcare workers test people at a COVID-19 pop-up testing site sponsored by a health care group Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Hundreds of people showed up for the free test creating long lines. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
caption arrowCaption
Volunteer healthcare workers test people at a COVID-19 pop-up testing site sponsored by a health care group Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Hundreds of people showed up for the free test creating long lines. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Retired registered nurse Jill Rill, right, puts a bandage on Jackson Stukus, 11, after he received a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as his mom Kristin looks on during the first COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Franklin County for children age 5-11 at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, Nov. 3, 2021. The omicron-fueled surge that is sending COVID-19 cases rocketing in the U.S. is putting children in the hospital in close to record numbers, and experts lament that most of the youngsters are not vaccinated. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)

Credit: Paul Vernon

FILE - Retired registered nurse Jill Rill, right, puts a bandage on Jackson Stukus, 11, after he received a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as his mom Kristin looks on during the first COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Franklin County for children age 5-11 at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, Nov. 3, 2021. The omicron-fueled surge that is sending COVID-19 cases rocketing in the U.S. is putting children in the hospital in close to record numbers, and experts lament that most of the youngsters are not vaccinated. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)
caption arrowCaption
FILE - Retired registered nurse Jill Rill, right, puts a bandage on Jackson Stukus, 11, after he received a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as his mom Kristin looks on during the first COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Franklin County for children age 5-11 at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, Nov. 3, 2021. The omicron-fueled surge that is sending COVID-19 cases rocketing in the U.S. is putting children in the hospital in close to record numbers, and experts lament that most of the youngsters are not vaccinated. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)

Credit: Paul Vernon

Credit: Paul Vernon

caption arrowCaption
Parker McKenzie, 10, right, receives a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from nurse practitioner Amy Wahl with distraction help from certified child life specialist Haylee Rogers during the first COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Franklin County for children age 5-11 at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The omicron-fueled surge that is sending COVID-19 cases rocketing in the U.S. is putting children in the hospital in close to record numbers, and experts lament that most of the youngsters are not vaccinated. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Credit: Paul Vernon

Parker McKenzie, 10, right, receives a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from nurse practitioner Amy Wahl with distraction help from certified child life specialist Haylee Rogers during the first COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Franklin County for children age 5-11 at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The omicron-fueled surge that is sending COVID-19 cases rocketing in the U.S. is putting children in the hospital in close to record numbers, and experts lament that most of the youngsters are not vaccinated. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
caption arrowCaption
Parker McKenzie, 10, right, receives a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from nurse practitioner Amy Wahl with distraction help from certified child life specialist Haylee Rogers during the first COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Franklin County for children age 5-11 at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The omicron-fueled surge that is sending COVID-19 cases rocketing in the U.S. is putting children in the hospital in close to record numbers, and experts lament that most of the youngsters are not vaccinated. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Credit: Paul Vernon

Credit: Paul Vernon

In Other News
1
How the UC Bearcats football team got to this historic game in the...
2
Esther’s Law allows family monitoring of nursing home patients...
3
Cincinnati mayor declares state of emergency due to low firefighter...
4
GameWorks at Newport on the Levee has permanently closed
5
18-year-old Springfield driver dies in 2-car crash
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top