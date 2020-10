Cowboys defense giving up points, offense giving up the ball

Even with three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, all followed by successful 2-point conversions, the Cowboys couldn’t pull off another big comeback victory, like two weeks ago in winning McCarthy’s home debut when Prescott and Elliott also had lost fumbles against Atlanta.

The Cowboys then had turnovers on consecutive plays last week at Seattle — on their last snap of the first half, and then first snap after halftime in a 38-31 loss.

“We keep hurting ourselves on offense, putting our defense in bad spot. And not starting fast enough, that’s what’s been killing us over the past few games,” Prescott said. "That’s definitely frustrating, is just making the same mistakes over and over.”

In the home opener, the Cowboys trailed Atlanta by 20 points in the first quarter, when Prescott and Elliott had two of their three lost fumbles, and were still down 15 in the fourth. The game-ending field goal in a 40-39 win was set up after the Falcons, a team known for blowing leads, curiously watched an onside kick attempt without jumping on the ball.

Cleveland recovered the onside kick the Cowboys tried after Prescott's second TD pass to rookie CeeDee Lamb to get within 41-38 with 3:42 left. On the next play, Odell Beckham Jr. took a reverse handoff for a 50-yard touchdown.

“We need to play better complementary football. Right now, it’s not happening,” McCarthy said. “We’re a come-from-behind team, and that’s not the way you win consistently.”

The game was tied at 14 in the second quarter when Prescott was sacked by Myles Garrett and fumbled, setting up Baker Mayfield's touchdown pass that put Cleveland ahead to stay. Elliott fumbled on the first play of the next drive, leading to another Browns touchdown.

Prescott's 20-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper on fourth-and-2 put the Cowboys ahead 14-7. But that came four plays after another near turnover. Linebacker Sione Takitaki had both hands on the ball, but couldn't hold on for an interception, the ball instead deflecting forward to Lamb for a 19-yard gain.

“We need to start games better and we need to do a better job of bringing our preparation to the performance,” McCarthy said. “When your team performs and makes similar mistakes, four weeks is a pattern. So this pattern needs to stop.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is sacked by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins) Credit: Ron Jenkins Credit: Ron Jenkins

Dallas Cowboys' Amari Cooper, left, CeeDee Lamb (88) and Dalton Schultz (86) celebrate after Cooper caught a touchdown pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) Credit: Michael Ainsworth Credit: Michael Ainsworth

Cleveland Browns safety Andrew Sendejo (23) leaps towards Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) who catches a touchdown pass in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins) Credit: Ron Jenkins Credit: Ron Jenkins

Cleveland Browns cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) bumps hands with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) after Prescott threw an interception late in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. The Browns' Olivier Vernon (54) stands nearby after the play. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins) Credit: Ron Jenkins Credit: Ron Jenkins

Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Bell (80) catches a pass as Cleveland Browns cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) and Tavierre Thomas (20), rear, make the stop in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) Credit: Michael Ainsworth Credit: Michael Ainsworth