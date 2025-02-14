Craft leads Miami (OH) against Western Michigan

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) visits Western Michigan after Kam Craft scored 40 points in Miami (OH)'s 92-80 victory over the Toledo Rockets.

The Broncos have gone 4-7 in home games. Western Michigan is 4-9 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.4 turnovers per game.

The RedHawks are 10-1 in conference matchups. Miami (OH) scores 81.9 points while outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game.

Western Michigan scores 71.3 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 72.7 Miami (OH) gives up. Miami (OH) averages 81.9 points per game, 4.5 more than the 77.4 Western Michigan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javaughn Hannah is averaging 11.7 points for the Broncos. Chansey Willis Jr. is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Craft is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the RedHawks. Brant Byers is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

RedHawks: 9-1, averaging 80.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.