Crash involving minivan, car kills 3, injures 2 kids, man

The Dayton Daily News reported that that the car was headed north on Route 4 in German Township at about 4 p.m. Friday when it went off the right side of the road, overcorrected and went across the road, colliding with a southbound minivan.

The Montgomery County coroner said Saturday that reports that 31-year-old Katie Roberts and her 61-year-old mother Rebecca were pronounced dead along with 26-year-old Ashley Mance. All were Germantown residents, the coroner said.