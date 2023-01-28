Creighton beats No. 13 Xavier behind balanced scoring effort

Creighton responded with its biggest offensive burst of the game, outscoring Xavier 19-8 in fewer than six minutes to take a 74-57 lead.

BIG PICTURE

Xavier: The Musketeers entered the game leading the nation in assists per game at 21.0. At halftime, Xavier had only six assists before finishing the game with 16.

Creighton: The win over the Musketeers improved Creighton’s home record to 10-1 and also made the Bluejays 6-0 in Big East home games. Creighton’s lone home loss was a 63-53 setback to Nebraska on Dec. 4.

UP NEXT

Xavier: Hosts Providence on Wednesday.

Creighton: Plays at Georgetown on Wednesday.

Credit: John Peterson Credit: John Peterson

