Creighton hands Xavier its first loss of season in 66-61 win

“It’s two games in a row -- last game Marcus (Zegarowski) and Denzel struggled to shoot the ball, and today Marcus and Mitch (Ballock) struggled to shoot the ball, and in the past we haven’t been able to figure out ways to win when that happened,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said.

“That bench is coming and the depth is being developed. To run off three (wins) in a row after the tough loss to Marquette is a real credit to our guys.”

Xavier opened the game with 22-9 run after knocking down 9 of their first 13 shots. The Musketeers eventually cooled off and the second unit gave the Bluejays enough of a spark to pull ahead 36-34 at halftime.

Jones got Creighton’s offense rolling with 11 points and two assists in nine minutes off the bench in the first half.

“Our bench really ignited us in the first half and got us back in the game,” McDermott said. “The starters threw early in the (second) half to create some separation, which proved to be really important.”

Xavier leading scorer Zach Freemantle was held to seven points on 3 of 9 shooting. He fouled out with 2:38 remaining in the game.

“The foul trouble threw him out of rhythm,” Xavier coach Travis Steele said. “When he picked up two early and was out for a long time it’s hard to sometimes get back going.”

His absence late created a big void in the lineup as Xavier tasted defeat for the first time all season. The Musketeers are now 8-1 on the season and 1-1 in Big East play as they head into the Christmas break.

BIG PICTURE

Xavier: This was just the second road game of the season for the Musketeers. The first was at crosstown rival Cincinnati. A question of whether that high-powered offense could travel with them seemed to be answer early in the game, but after they hot start they missed 40 of their final 55 shots.

Creighton: After falling short in a couple close games against Kansas and Marquette, the Bluejays have proven in their last two games against Connecticut and Xavier that they can grind out wins when everything isn’t clicking on the offensive end.

MUCH NEEDED BREAK

The Big East has made several changes to their upcoming slate of conference games in order to get the teams an extended break over the holiday before jumping back into the heat of the conference title race. Based on not only the shooting numbers, but also the body language of the players during, after, and in between games, it could not come at a better time as a lot of them have not seen their families for several months due to the isolated nature of the season.

“My team is tired,” McDermott said. “This is six games in 16 days and they are running on empty.”

UP NEXT

Xavier continues Big East play at home against Seton Hall on Dec. 30.

Creighton will get an extended holiday break before returning to action at Big East rival Providence on Jan. 2.

Creighton guard Denzel Mahoney (34) tries to steal the ball from Xavier forward Zach Freemantle (32) in the second half during an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson) Credit: John Peterson Credit: John Peterson

Creighton forward Christian Bishop (13) makes a shot over Xavier forward Zach Freemantle (32) in the second half during an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson) Credit: John Peterson Credit: John Peterson

Creighton forward Christian Bishop (13) drives to the basket against Xavier forward Zach Freemantle (32) for a lay up in the second half during an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson) Credit: John Peterson Credit: John Peterson