Crenshaw ties mark with 5 TD passes in Penguins' 49-16 win

Crenshaw tied the record set by Kurt Hess against Missouri State on Nov. 19, 2011. Mitch Davidson threw the sixth TD pass late in the game.

Crenshaw was 11 of 17 for 230 yards including a 52-yard score to Jaleel McLaughlin. Two of Crenshaw's TD throws went to Bryce Oliver. McLaughlin added 129 yards rushing including a 46-yard score on 13 carries.