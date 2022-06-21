Crew sign F "Cucho" Hernandez from Watford

Terms of the contract, which runs through 2025, were not released but the Crew said it paid the largest acquisition fee in the Major League Soccer club's history. Hernandez will join the team once he obtains obtains his visa and transfer certificate following the opening of the league's secondary transfer window on July 7.

Hernandez, 23, appeared in 28 games for Watford across all competitions this past season, with five goals and three assists. He scored 49 seconds after coming off the bench in his debut match last August against Aston Villa and is the first Colombian to score in his Premier League debut.