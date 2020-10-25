X

Crew takes advantage of own goal in a 1-1 tie against Dynamo

news | 1 hour ago
Victor Rodriguez’s own-goal on a clearing attempt at the 67th minute helped the Columbus Crew salvage a 1-1 tie against the Houston Dynamo

HOUSTON (AP) — Victor Rodriguez's own-goal on a clearing attempt at the 67th minute helped the Columbus Crew salvage a 1-1 tie against the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

Though the time of possession was largely even, Houston (4-7-9) failed to capitalize on a 24-6 shot advantage against the Crew (10-4-5).

Memo Rodriguez put the Dynamo on the board in the 37th minute when he punched in a short shot on a rebound off a deflected save by the keeper.

The Dynamo are unbeaten in the last eight meetings between the teams in Houston with the Crew’s last victory coming in 2011.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.