Crew ties FC Cincinnati 2-2 on Berry's goal in 77th minute

Columbus Crew defender Harrison Afful (25) tackles FC Cincinnati forward Isaac Atanga (23) during the first half in an MLS soccer match Friday, July 9, 2021, in Cincinnati. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Albert Cesare

news | 1 hour ago
Miguel Berry scored in the 77th minute to help the 10-man Columbus Crew tie FC Cincinnati 2-2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Miguel Berry scored in the 77th minute to help the 10-man Columbus Crew tie FC Cincinnati 2-2 on Friday night.

Columbus (4-4-5) has won just one of its last 19 away matches — with nine draws. Cincinnati (4-5-3) extended its unbeaten streak to four games.

Lucas Zelarayán pulled Columbus to 2-1 in first-half stoppage time with a shot from distance. Berry tied it at 2 by running past the defense for Zelarayán's through ball and sending it over a sliding Kenneth Vermeer, who had come out of his area.

Édgar Castillo scored from distance 25 seconds after kickoff — the fastest goal in MLS this season — for Cincinnati. Luciano Acosta made it 2-0 in the 24th by sliding a loose ball under goalkeeper Evan Bush.

Crew defender Harrison Afful was sent off in the 42nd minute after receiving his second yellow card.

Cincinnati is still looking for its first victory at TQL Stadium

Columbus Crew forward Pedro Santos (7) dribbles down the pitch as FC Cincinnati forward Yuya Kubo (7) defends during the first half in an MLS soccer match Friday, July 9, 2021, in Cincinnati. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Albert Cesare

FC Cincinnati forward Yuya Kubo (7) and Columbus Crew midfielder Darlington Nagbe (6) compete for the ball during the first half in an MLS soccer match Friday, July 9, 2021, in Cincinnati. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Albert Cesare

FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta (11) celebrates after scoring against the Columbus Crew during an MLS soccer match Friday, July 9, 2021, in Cincinnati. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Albert Cesare

FC Cincinnati defender Geoff Cameron (12) heads the ball as he collides with Columbus Crew defender Perry Kitchen, left, during an MLS soccer match Friday, July 9, 2021, in Cincinnati. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Albert Cesare

Columbus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah (4) receives a yellow card after tackling FC Cincinnati forward Isaac Atanga (23) during the first half in an MLS soccer match Friday, July 9, 2021, in Cincinnati. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Albert Cesare

FC Cincinnati defender Edgar Castillo (2) dribbles during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Columbus Crew on Friday, July 9, 2021, in Cincinnati. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Albert Cesare

Columbus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah, left, and FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta (11) collide during the first half of an MLS soccer match Friday, July 9, 2021, in Cincinnati. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Albert Cesare

Columbus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah (4) and FC Cincinnati defender Edgar Castillo (2) exchange words after Mensah collided with FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta (11) during the first half in an MLS soccer match Friday, July 9, 2021, in Cincinnati. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Albert Cesare

FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta (11) is congratulated after scoring a goal in the first half against the Columbus Crew in an MLS soccer match Friday, July 9, 2021, in Cincinnati. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Albert Cesare

