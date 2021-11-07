dayton-daily-news logo
Crew tops Fire 2-0 but defending champs miss playoffs

Columbus Crew's Josh Williams, front right, kicks the ball over Chicago Fire's Carlos Teran during the second half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Columbus Crew's Josh Williams, front right, kicks the ball over Chicago Fire's Carlos Teran during the second half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Lucas Zelarayan and Miguel Berry scored for Columbus in its 2-0 win Sunday over the Chicago Fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lucas Zelarayan and Miguel Berry scored for Columbus in its 2-0 win over the Chicago Fire on Sunday, but the defending MLS champions will miss the playoffs.

Columbus (13-13-8) finished in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, tied with D.C. United, one point behind the final playoff spot.

Chicago (9-18-7) finished in 12th place.

Zelarayan weaved around two defenders in the box to score in the 31st minute and Berry cleaned up a rebound of his own shot in the 58th minute.

Eloy Room picked up his seventh shutout.

Chicago Fire's Jonathan Bornstein, left, kicks the ball away from Columbus Crew's Miguel Berry during the second half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Chicago Fire's Jonathan Bornstein, left, kicks the ball away from Columbus Crew's Miguel Berry during the second half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Chicago Fire's Jhon Espinoza, right, and Columbus Crew's Alexandru Irinel Matan chase the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Chicago Fire's Jhon Espinoza, right, and Columbus Crew's Alexandru Irinel Matan chase the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Columbus Crew's Bradley Wright-Phill, left, and Chicago Fire's Federico Navarro fight for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Columbus Crew's Bradley Wright-Phill, left, and Chicago Fire's Federico Navarro fight for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Chicago Fire's Boris Sekulic, right, keeps the ball away from Columbus Crew's Milton Valenzuela during the second half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Chicago Fire's Boris Sekulic, right, keeps the ball away from Columbus Crew's Milton Valenzuela during the second half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Chicago Fire's Federico Navarro, left, and Columbus Crew's Milton Valenzuela fight for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Chicago Fire's Federico Navarro, left, and Columbus Crew's Milton Valenzuela fight for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Columbus Crew's Darlington Nagbe, left, and Chicago Fire's Carlos Teran chase the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Columbus Crew's Darlington Nagbe, left, and Chicago Fire's Carlos Teran chase the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Chicago Fire's Federico Navarro, left, and Columbus Crew's Lucas Zelarayan slide to kick the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Chicago Fire's Federico Navarro, left, and Columbus Crew's Lucas Zelarayan slide to kick the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Columbus Crew's Marlon Hairston, right, kicks the ball away from Chicago Fire's Alvaro Medran during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Columbus Crew's Marlon Hairston, right, kicks the ball away from Chicago Fire's Alvaro Medran during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Columbus Crew's Darlington Nagbe, left, and Chicago Fire's Federico Navarro fight for a the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Columbus Crew's Darlington Nagbe, left, and Chicago Fire's Federico Navarro fight for a the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

