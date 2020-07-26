Cron homers in 9th as Tigers knock off Reds 3-2

José Cisneros (1-0) pitched the eighth for the win.

Cincinnati played without second baseman Mike Moustakas and center fielder Nick Senzel after each player was scratched. Moustakas was placed on the injured list because he wasn't feeling well, according to manager David Bell. Senzel also reported feeling sick.

The moves came a day after Reds infielder Matt Davidson went on the injured list because he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Cincinnati wasted a terrific pitching performance for the second straight game. Trevor Bauer matched a career high by striking out 13 in 6 1/3 innings.

Luis Castillo struck out 11 and handed a 3-1 lead over to Cincinnati's bullpen on Saturday. But Robert Stephenson, Lorenzen and Raisel Iglesias allowed home runs in what became a 6-4 victory for the Tigers.

Wasting such efforts isn't Lorenzen's main concern.

“Just losing games is tough, no matter what the situation is or what’s gong on,” he said.

Cron also went deep in Detroit's 7-1 loss on opening day, making a nice first impression after signing with the Tigers in free agency.

The Tigers jumped in front in the series finale on Niko Goodrum’s third-inning homer. But Votto responded with a tying RBI single in the fifth.

Spencer Turnbull pitched five effective innings for Detroit in his first start since he went 3-17 with a 4.61 ERA last season. He struck out eight and issued four walks.

KEEP IT LIGHT

When Bauer was lifted, he pantomimed a repeat of last season's infamous throw to center field after he was pulled from a game while he was with Cleveland.

“Having fun,” he said. “Trying to keep the game light and entertaining for the fans. I get worn out about it a lot. Everyone on Twitter is like, ‘Go throw the ball over center field like a baby’ or ‘Have ánother tempter tantrum’ or whatever the case is, so I figured I’d give the trolls something to chew on.”

TWO WAYS

Detroit center fielder JaCoby Jones robbed Curt Casali of at least a double with a leaping catch before crashing into the wall. Jones fell to the ground and did a backward somersault before getting to his feet.

Jones also hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning of Saturday's victory.

‘K’ CLUB

For the first time since the mound was moved to its current distance from the plate, Reds pitchers piled up at least 10 strikeouts in each of their first three games, according to information from Elias.

TRAINING ROOM

Reds: C Tyler Stephenson was recalled to take Moustakas' roster spot. ... 2B Josh VanMeter stayed in the game after he was hit on the left wrist with a pitch leading off the sixth.

UP NEXT

Tigers: RHP Michael Fulmer makes his first appearance since Sept. 25, 2018, in a start against Kansas City on Monday. The 2016 AL Rookie of the Year underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2019.

Reds: LHP Wade Miley (14-6 with Astros in 2019) makes his Cincinnati debut in the opener of a four-game series against the Cubs on Monday.

