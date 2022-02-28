Hamburger icon
Crosby's late goal lifts Penguins over Blue Jackets 3-2

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby, center left, and Bryan Rust, center right, celebrate their goal as Columbus Blue Jackets' Jack Roslovic, left, and Gustav Nyquist, react during third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

By NICOLE KRAFT, Associated Press
19 minutes ago
Sidney Crosby scored with 2:14 left to rally Pittsburgh over the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 and bolster their hold on second place in the Metropolitan Division

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored with 2:14 left to rally Pittsburgh over the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 Sunday night and bolster their hold on second place in the Metropolitan Division.

Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist, Chad Ruhwedel also scored, and Bryan Rust added two assists in Pittsburgh's second straight win. Casey DeSmith stopped 32 shots to improve to 3-0 against Columbus.

The Penguins increased their lead over the third-place Rangers to three points. New York was playing Vancouver at home Sunday night.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Jack Roslovic scored for Columbus, and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 37 shots as the Blue Jackets lost their second straight.

Bjorkstrand put Columbus up first with a one-timer off a pass from Roslovic at 4:44 of the first, marking his 100th career goal.

Ruhwedel knotted the score 1-1 with just 49 seconds left in the opening period, catching Merzlikins off balance for his second goal this month after going scoreless for the season.

Roslovic put the Blue Jackets ahead with his ninth at 8:39 of the second.

Malkin tied the score and extended his point streak to five games with a power-play goal off tic-tac-toe passing in front of Merzlikins at 11:54 of the third. Of Malkin’s nine goals, six of them have come with a man advantage.

Crosby made Pittsburgh a winner, surviving a coaches challenge at 17:46 of the third.

UP NEXT

Pittsburgh: At Tampa Bay on Thursday night.

Blue Jackets: Host New Jersey on Tuesday night.

Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin, right, scores a goal against Columbus Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins, front left, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Pittsburgh Penguins players celebrate their goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Columbus Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov, left, carries the puck across the blue line as Pittsburgh Penguins' John Marino defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Pittsburgh Penguins' Casey DeSmith, left, makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel, left, hooks Columbus Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Guentzel was penalized on the play. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Columbus Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson, right, checks Pittsburgh Penguins' Dominik Simon during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Columbus Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist, left, tries to keep the puck away from Pittsburgh Penguins' Brian Boyle during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

