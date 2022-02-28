Crosby's late goal lifts Penguins over Blue Jackets 3-2

Ruhwedel knotted the score 1-1 with just 49 seconds left in the opening period, catching Merzlikins off balance for his second goal this month after going scoreless for the season.

Roslovic put the Blue Jackets ahead with his ninth at 8:39 of the second.

Malkin tied the score and extended his point streak to five games with a power-play goal off tic-tac-toe passing in front of Merzlikins at 11:54 of the third. Of Malkin’s nine goals, six of them have come with a man advantage.

Crosby made Pittsburgh a winner, surviving a coaches challenge at 17:46 of the third.

Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin, right, scores a goal against Columbus Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins, front left, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio.

Pittsburgh Penguins players celebrate their goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio.

Columbus Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov, left, carries the puck across the blue line as Pittsburgh Penguins' John Marino defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio.

Pittsburgh Penguins' Casey DeSmith, left, makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio.

Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel, left, hooks Columbus Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Guentzel was penalized on the play.

Columbus Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson, right, checks Pittsburgh Penguins' Dominik Simon during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio.