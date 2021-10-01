dayton-daily-news logo
Crowe expected to start for the Pirates against the Reds

news
By The Associated Press
57 minutes ago
The Pirates will send Wil Crowe to the mound Friday and the Reds plan to give Luis Castillo the start

Cincinnati Reds (82-77, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (59-100, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (8-16, 4.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 187 strikeouts) Pirates: Wil Crowe (4-8, 5.77 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +150, Reds -170; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds head to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

The Pirates are 35-43 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has slugged .361 this season. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with a .514 slugging percentage, including 65 extra-base hits and 24 home runs.

The Reds have gone 38-40 away from home. Cincinnati has a team on-base percentage of .325, led by Jonathan India with a mark of .376.

The Reds won the last meeting 13-1. Reiver Sanmartin earned his first victory and Joey Votto went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs for Cincinnati. Connor Overton registered his first loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 24 home runs and is batting .297.

Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 71 extra base hits and is slugging .574.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .222 batting average, 6.35 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Reds: 5-5, .284 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson: (hamstring), Duane Underwood Jr.: (shoulder), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Dillon Peters: (back), Luis Oviedo: (shoulder), Connor Overton: (shoulder), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), JT Brubaker: (shoulder), Steven Brault: (arm), Ke'Bryan Hayes: (undisclosed).

Reds: Wade Miley: (neck), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (ribs), Tyler Naquin: (ribs), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring), Mike Moustakas: (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

