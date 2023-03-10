Crowley back for 2nd stint coaching Bonnies women's hoops

Crowley returns to Olean, New York, where he set the program record for victories in going 258-231 from 2000-16, and led the Bonnies to their only two NCAA Tournament appearances, including a Sweet 16 berth in 2012. He left St. Bonaventure to coach at Providence, where he and the school mutually agreed to part ways on Tuesday following a 13-18 season.

The 52-year-old Crowley finished with an 85-125 record and one postseason berth (WNIT in 2019) over seven seasons with the Big East Friars.