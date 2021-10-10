Crum, Cephus claim shootout in Kent St. win over Buffalo

Buffalo struck quickly on the four scoring drives where the longest lasted 4 1/2 minutes. Kevin Marks Jr. ran for a 16-yard score and Kyle Vantrease threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Jake Molinich. Matt Myers ran into the end zone from the 4 and Dylan McDuffie ran it in from 10 yards to give Buffalo a 38-34 lead.

Crum and Cephus helped closed the door on Buffalo with scoring plays of 5 and 40 yards in the fourth quarter.