Crum, Kent State hold off Ohio 34-27

The Golden Flashes (4-4, 3-1 Mid-American Conference) clinched the game when Andrew Glass kicked a 27-yard field goal that capped an 11-play, 65-yard drive with 3:04 left.

The Bobcats (1-7, 1-3) responded with a drive that got to the Kent State 1 but ended up settling for a field goal with 47 seconds to play. The Golden Flashes recovered the onside kick.