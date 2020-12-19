Crutcher, Dayton turn back Ole Miss 65-62

Chatman scored the first five points of a 9-0 run that put Dayton on top 44-41 with 10:56 to play. Cruther's two free throws gave Dayton a 63-58 lead at the 37-second mark but it was a one-point game 10 seconds later after a foul and a turnover by the Flyers.

Crutcher made 1 of 2 foul shots after Ole Miss cut it to one and added another at seven seconds following a Rebels miss.

Datyon, which is 5-0 all-time against Ole Miss, is the first team to hit 60 points against the Rebels this year. The Flyers finished 8 of 15 from 3-point range and shot 51%.

