Crutcher, Watson lift Dayton past Mississippi St. in 2OT

Ibi Watson added 21 points and dropped clutch 3-pointers throughout both overtime periods, also making 8 of 9 from the foul line with five assists. A pair of Watson 3s tied the game at 78 and then gave Dayton (3-1) an 81-78 lead it never surrendered.

The game was a battle throughout with 19 lead changes and a dozen ties. Dayton finished the final OT 3-for-3 from the floor and 6-of-9 from the line. Mississippi State (3-3) didn't get to the line at all in the final five minutes.