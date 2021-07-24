Cruz HR in Rays debut, Tampa Bay beats Cleveland 10th in row

Matt Wisler (3-3) worked two innings of relief.

Ramírez tied the score 4-all in the seventh with a two-out, RBI triple off Wisler.

The Indians had trailed 4-0 in the third following Cruz’s solo homer.

Tampa Bay took a 3-0 lead in the second, scoring three runs on a blooper-reel worthy play that featured two errors by Ramírez, a All-Star third baseman.

Arozarena singled home Yandy Diaz and advanced Wander Franco to second, and all of them scored as Ramírez fumbled the throw back into the infield, then fired the ball past catcher Austin Hedges.

Ramírez reduced Cleveland’s deficit to 4-3 in the bottom half on Ramírez's 20th homer, off Josh Fleming.

Indians starter Zach Plesac gave up four earned runs in 6 2/3 innings with three strikeouts. Cleveland rookie Daniel Johnson homered off Pete Fairbanks in the ninth.

Before the game, Tampa Bay made its second trade since arriving in Cleveland, sending left-hander Rich Hill to the Mets for righty Tommy Hunter and minor leaguer Matt Dyer.

CRUZ CONTROL

Cruz is eager to serve as a mentor to Tampa Bay’s talented youngsters, just as he did with the Twins. “I know this organization is big on it and that’s something I like to do,” Cruz said. “I’ve been through a lot of up and downs in my career.”

General manager Erik Neander and C Mike Zunino both noted the significance of adding a respected leader from the Dominican Republic to help bridge the language gap.

“It’s going to be a huge development for those guys,” said Zunino, who previously played with Cruz in Seattle. “Nelson is one of the best teammates that I’ve ever had. If he’s not No. 1, he’s No. 1-B.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: RHP Chris Archer (right forearm tightness), who has been on the 60-day injured list since May 8, has allowed three runs over 4 2/3 innings in his first two rehabilitation appearances for Triple-A Durham.

Indians: C Roberto Pérez (back tightness) sat out his second straight game. Manager Terry Francona said Pérez was one of several players who woke up with sore backs as a result of their hotel beds in Houston.

UP NEXT

Rays: Manager Kevin Cash has not decided who will start the third game of the four-game series as the rotation remains in flux.

Indians: RHP J.C. Mejia (1-5, 7.53 ERA), whose lone victory came in relief at Detroit on May 24, is 0-5 with an 8.80 ERA in eight starts.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tampa Bay Rays' Nelson Cruz is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of the teams' baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Tampa Bay Rays' Ji-Man Choi watches his three-run home run next to Cleveland Indians catcher Austin Hedges in the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 23, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Nick Wittgren waits for Tampa Bay Rays' Ji-Man Choi to run the bases on a three-run home run in the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 23, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez, front, and Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino watch an RBI triple by Ramirez during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco scores as Cleveland Indians catcher Austin Hedges gathers in the throw during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 23, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Tampa Bay Rays' Nelson Cruz, right, is congratulated by third base coach Rodney Linares after Cruz hit a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, July 23, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac delivers in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak