Cubs acquire outfielder Ramirez from Indians for cash

The 27-year-old Ramirez batted .268 with seven home runs and 41 RBIs in 99 games for Cleveland last season. He was designated for assignment on Friday.

A native of Cartagena, Colombia, Ramirez is a .271 hitter over parts of three seasons with Miami and the Guardians. He ranked sixth among NL rookies with 116 hits for the Marlins in 2019.