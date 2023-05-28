X

Cubs host the Reds on home losing streak

news
By The Associated Press
54 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs take on the Cincinnati Reds looking to break a three-game home losing streak

Cincinnati Reds (23-29, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (22-29, fifth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (2-3, 5.57 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Cubs: Drew Smyly (5-1, 2.93 ERA, .96 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -157, Reds +134; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs look to stop their three-game home skid with a win against the Cincinnati Reds.

Chicago is 13-14 at home and 22-29 overall. The Cubs have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .257.

Cincinnati has gone 9-15 on the road and 23-29 overall. The Reds have a 15-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams square off Sunday for the fifth time this season. The Reds lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ has 14 doubles, four home runs and 21 RBI for the Cubs. Christopher Morel is 11-for-37 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Jonathan India has 14 doubles and five home runs for the Reds. Spencer Steer is 17-for-43 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .218 batting average, 5.75 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Reds: 4-6, .287 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Cubs: Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (appendicitis), Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (right meniscus), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (kidney stones), Henry Ramos: 10-Day IL (hip), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (calf), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (ankle), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

