Cubs host the Reds on home winning streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (9-5, 2.83 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 166 strikeouts); Cubs: Caleb Kilian (0-1, 7.94 ERA, 2.12 WHIP, three strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -125, Cubs +106; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they take on the Cincinnati Reds.

Chicago has gone 44-36 in home games and 83-78 overall. The Cubs are 59-13 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cincinnati is 37-43 in road games and 76-85 overall. The Reds are 33-14 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Sunday's game is the 13th time these teams match up this season. The Reds are up 7-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Bellinger has 23 doubles, three triples and 18 home runs for the Cubs. Nico Hoerner is 15-for-36 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with a .259 batting average, and has 36 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs, 69 walks and 74 RBI. Tyler Stephenson is 10-for-36 with a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .241 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Reds: 3-7, .200 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Jorge Lopez: 15-Day IL (groin), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brennen Davis: 60-Day IL (ankle), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (finger), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (knee), Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Luke Little: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Reds: Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stuart Fairchild: 60-Day IL (thumb), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (teres), Andrew Abbott: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (toe), Christian Roa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.