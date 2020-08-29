Cubs look to stop 3-game skid against Reds

The Reds are 8-9 against opponents from the NL Central. Cincinnati has hit 49 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Nick Castellanos leads the team with 10, averaging one every 11.3 at-bats.

The Cubs are 11-8 against teams from the NL Central. Chicago's lineup has 41 home runs this season, Kyle Schwarber leads the club with seven homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castellanos leads the Reds with 30 hits and is batting .265.

Schwarber leads the Cubs with seven home runs home runs and is slugging .471.

INJURIES: Reds: Wade Miley: (shoulder), Matt Bowman: (right elbow).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Steven Souza Jr.: (right hamstring), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Kris Bryant: (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.