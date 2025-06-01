Cubs OF Kyle Tucker leaves game against Reds with a jammed finger

The 28-year-old Tucker was slow to get up after he was thrown out while attempting to steal second in the first inning. He hit a ground-rule double in the third and scored on Pete Crow-Armstrong's two-out single to right.

Tucker has been a key player for Chicago in his first season with the team after he was acquired in a December trade with Houston. The three-time All-Star is batting .284 with 12 homers, 39 RBIs and 16 steals in 59 games for the NL Central leaders.

